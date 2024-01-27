SoCal gets millions in new transportation funding

Southern California is getting a share of nearly $1.2 billion in newly allocated funds from the California Transportation Commission, state officials announced.

The money includes nearly $427.8 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and $164.7 million via Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The latest CTC-approved projects include:

-- $53.1 million for state Route 2, from Centinela Avenue to Cotner Avenue, North La Brea Avenue to North Oxford Avenue, and from the 101 Freeway to the Glendale Boulevard undercrossing. Officials will rehabilitate pavement, construct bus pads, make bicycle and intersection improvements, modify traffic signals, upgrade curb and gutters and lighting and upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

-- $11.46 million for state Route 1 at Big Rock Drive in Malibu. Officials will perform shoreline embankment restoration by installing a secant pile wall to prevent erosion and flooding.

-- $16.84 million for state Route 138 from state Route 14 to Pearblossom Highway/Avenue T in Palmdale. Officials will upgrade curb ramps, pedestrian signals, crosswalk striping and sidewalks to meet ADA standards, and will install Class II and Class III bike lanes.

"California is continuing to upgrade our transportation infrastructure. These investments will help us increase the safe, equitable and sustainable transportation access that all Californians deserve," Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said Friday.