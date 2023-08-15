SoCal family loses home in Maui fire, thankful to be alive after traumatizing evacuation

Manhattan Beach family thankful to be alive after escaping Maui home during fires

Manhattan Beach family thankful to be alive after escaping Maui home during fires

Manhattan Beach family thankful to be alive after escaping Maui home during fires

One Southern California family is grateful to be alive after narrowly escaping the wildfires that torched the island of Maui last week, devastating the Lahaina community.

Though their beloved vacation home burnt down in the inferno, they're making sure to do everything they can to give back to the place that gave them so much.

Scott Rusher, who lives in Manhattan Beach with his family, was amongst the first to leave their homes when the massive fires began to torch the tropical paradise. They were staying at their home on the island, just a mile from Lahaina.

"In one minute, that smoke had doubled in size and it was starting to turn black I turned around back into the house and told my family, 'Grab a bag of stuff,'" Rusher said. "People were walking on the side of the road with either a suitcase or barefoot, or didn't have anything. So they barely just got out."

The Rusher family home before and after the fires in Maui. Rusher family

Rusher and his wife, along with their son and his girlfriend quickly fled from the area, spending a night in their car before heading to the airport the next day.

Their beloved home was amongst the thousands of buildings destroyed by the flames, which officials have estimated were moving at a mile a minute last week, fueled by the extremely high-powered winds from a powerful storm in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

"I'm broken-hearted, it's as simple as that," Rusher said. "That was the place where I became a better person."

Though devastated by the outcome, they quickly jumped into action to help the many that are still impacted by the tragic event, taking as many donations as possible to send back to Maui.

They've collected hygiene kits, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, clothing, shoes, toiletries and diapers so far -- from South Bay residents that they know well, and some they don't know at all.

While they're going to ship some of the supplies to families they know on the island, the rest will be sent directly to ongoing recovery efforts.

They also plan to fund families with gift cards and money for the future.