Watch CBS News
Local News

Snowy owl leaves Cypress nest after weeks of dazzling birdwatchers

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Snowy owl leaves perch in Cypress
Snowy owl leaves perch in Cypress 01:55

The rare Snowy Owl gracing an Orange County neighborhood with its presence over the last month appears to have finally taken flight, leaving dozens of birdwatchers disappointed. 

Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less than 30,000 are believed to remain across the world. This rarity drew crowds of birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts alike since it was first spotted on Dec. 12.

"The other night when it took off, it was the best flyover and departure it had ever had," said Roy Rausch, an avid birdwatcher. "Maybe that's a sign that it was saying goodbye to the community."

The bird is said to have taken off at around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, and hasn't been seen since. While wildlife experts said it was only a matter of time before the bird decided to move on — likely headed back to a more fitting climate. 

"Maybe it's time for her to go on to the north, maybe she found another feeding spot that she likes better," said Debbie McGuire, the former Director of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. "The only way we'll know is to ask the owl."

During it's stay in Cypress, scientists were concerned for the bird's health, noting that it was exceedingly rare for the creature to stay in the area for so long, especially with it being so far from home. 

However, a series of tests conducted on the owl's pellets revealed that the owl was eating regularly and was showing signs of being in good health. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 5:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.