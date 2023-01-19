Snowy owl leaves Cypress nest after weeks of dazzling birdwatchers

The rare Snowy Owl gracing an Orange County neighborhood with its presence over the last month appears to have finally taken flight, leaving dozens of birdwatchers disappointed.

Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less than 30,000 are believed to remain across the world. This rarity drew crowds of birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts alike since it was first spotted on Dec. 12.

"The other night when it took off, it was the best flyover and departure it had ever had," said Roy Rausch, an avid birdwatcher. "Maybe that's a sign that it was saying goodbye to the community."

The bird is said to have taken off at around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, and hasn't been seen since. While wildlife experts said it was only a matter of time before the bird decided to move on — likely headed back to a more fitting climate.

"Maybe it's time for her to go on to the north, maybe she found another feeding spot that she likes better," said Debbie McGuire, the former Director of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. "The only way we'll know is to ask the owl."

During it's stay in Cypress, scientists were concerned for the bird's health, noting that it was exceedingly rare for the creature to stay in the area for so long, especially with it being so far from home.

However, a series of tests conducted on the owl's pellets revealed that the owl was eating regularly and was showing signs of being in good health.