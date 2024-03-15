Snowstorm closes schools in Big Bear Valley on Friday

Bear Valley Unified School District schools will be closed Friday due to excessive snowfall and inclement weather.

School officials said the closure will allow staff time to clear the snow off campuses and make during the conditions are safe for students to return.

Schools closed on Friday, March 15, include:

Big Bear High School

Chautauqua High School

Baldwin Lane Elementary School

Big Bear Middle School

North Shore Elementary School

The winter storm hit Bear Valley overnight, freezing gas pumps at a Valero in the area as snow levels dropped to 6,000 feet and then to 5,000 feet.

Gas pumps freeze overnight during snow storm in Big Bear

The snow fell for most of the night and into the morning making driving conditions dangerous. Chains were required on Highway 18 and other parts of Bear Valley. Several cars were allegedly stuck on the roads, but no injuries were reported.