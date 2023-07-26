Snoop Dogg cancels Hollywood Bowl show amid writers, actors strike

Rapper Snoop Dogg has canceled his show at the Hollywood Bowl because of the ongoing writers and actors strike.

"We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show," the rapper wrote in an Instagram post.

Snoop initially delayed the concert from June to October after the Writers Guild of America announced that they would begin their strike against the Hollywood studios. For nearly two months, over 11,000 writers formed picket lines outside of studios in Los Angeles, New York and other major cities to protest against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after reaching an impasse during the latest round of contract negotiations.

Snoop Dogg performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 23, 2023, in Clarkston, Michigan. Getty Images

In mid-July, about 160,000 actors joined the striking writers after failing to make a deal with the AMPTP. This dual-threat labor movement marked the first time in over 60 years that both WGA and the Screen Actors Guild members walked off the job.

"We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work," wrote Snoop.

Last week, the rapper showed his support for the strike by blasting the current streaming residual models during an event at the Milkin Institute.

"The streaming gotta get their (expletive) together because I don't understand how the (expletive) you get paid off of that (expletive)," Snoop said. "I mean, can someone explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars?"

