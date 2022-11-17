Sneak Peek: L.A. Auto Show opens Friday

The Los Angeles Auto Show is back and bigger than ever.

The L.A. Auto Show opens Friday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. and runs through next Sunday, Nov. 27.

You can go to see the latest production models and concept cars that haven't even hit the market yet.

Tickets for the show are $22 for adults, $12 for seniors and $6 for kids ages 6 to 12. There are special discounts for military and first-responders.

For more information, visit the Los Angeles Auto Show website.