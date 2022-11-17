Watch CBS News
CBS News Los Angeles

Sneak Peek: L.A. Auto Show opens Friday

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Sneak Peek: L.A. Auto Show opens Friday
Sneak Peek: L.A. Auto Show opens Friday 00:50

The Los Angeles Auto Show is back and bigger than ever.

The L.A. Auto Show opens Friday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. and runs through next Sunday, Nov. 27.

You can go to see the latest production models and concept cars that haven't even hit the market yet.

Tickets for the show are $22 for adults, $12 for seniors and $6 for kids ages 6 to 12. There are special discounts for military and first-responders.

For more information, visit the Los Angeles Auto Show website.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.