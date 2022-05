Smash and grab robbery at jewelry store in West Covina

The West Covina Police Department reported to a smash and grab robbery at Daniel's Jewelry inside the West Covina Plaza on Friday afternoon.

There are reportedly three male suspects involved.

An unknown amount of jewelry was stolen.

There were no injuries at the scene.

The suspects fled in a black vehicle in an unknown direction.