Smash-and-grab suspects stopped by military personnel at Del Amo Fashion Center
A pair of smash-and-grab robbery suspects were arrested in Torrance Tuesday evening after they were stopped from fleeing by bystanders inside of the Del Amo Fashion Center.
According to Torrance police, the suspects smashed several displays at a jewelry store in the mall with hammers and attempted to flee with stolen merchandise when they were detained by several bystanders and military personnel who held them until officers arrived.
"Great work to all involved, including Marine Corps Recruiting South Bay!" Torrance Police Department said on Facebook.
It was not clear how many other suspects were involved in the attempted robbery.
The identities of the apprehended suspects have not yet been released.
