Smash-and-grab robbery unfolds at The Shops at Santa Anita

By Iris Salem

KCAL News

Authorities Sunday responded to The Shops at Santa Anita following a smash-and-grab robbery.

The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia. According to police, the robbery involved the theft of purses, though no other details were provided. 

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

December 3, 2023

