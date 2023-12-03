Smash-and-grab robbery unfolds at The Shops at Santa Anita
Authorities Sunday responded to The Shops at Santa Anita following a smash-and-grab robbery.
The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia. According to police, the robbery involved the theft of purses, though no other details were provided.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
