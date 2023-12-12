Smash-and-grab robbers wreck decades-old Filipino restaurant

Police are searching for the thieves who smashed into a handful of businesses, including a decades-old Filipino restaurant Monday morning.

The alleged burglary happened at about 4:35 a.m. in the 240 block of N. Carondelet Street in Historic Filipinotown. The suspects smashed through the front glass doors of three businesses: LA Beauty, Mom's Bakeshop, and Dollar Hits, a staple of the community.

"Everything taken and my cash register and the other cash register — all gone," owner Elvira Chan said.

The two suspects were wearing masks and dark clothing when they smashed into the stores, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They both ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

The community rallied to help Dollar Hits with a GoFundMe with a goal to raise $25,000.