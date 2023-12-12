Watch CBS News
Smash-and-grab robbers wreck decades-old Filipino restaurant

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for the thieves who smashed into a handful of businesses, including a decades-old Filipino restaurant Monday morning.

The alleged burglary happened at about 4:35 a.m. in the 240 block of N. Carondelet Street in Historic Filipinotown. The suspects smashed through the front glass doors of three businesses: LA Beauty, Mom's Bakeshop, and Dollar Hits, a staple of the community. 

"Everything taken and my cash register and the other cash register — all gone," owner Elvira Chan said.  

The two suspects were wearing masks and dark clothing when they smashed into the stores, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They both ran away from the scene before officers arrived. 

The community rallied to help Dollar Hits with a GoFundMe with a goal to raise $25,000. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 6:29 PM PST

