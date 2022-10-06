Small vegetation fire breaks out at Hansen Dam

Los Angeles Fire Department crews managed to fully contain a vegetation fire that broke out in the Hansen Dam recreation area on Thursday.

Firefighters managed to establish a perimeter on the fire that started at one-half of an acre, with potential to grow to three acres.

By the time the perimeter was set up, the Orcas Fire was contained to a quarter of an acre.

There were no injuries reported nor were there any damaged structures.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and firefighters will remain at the scene for at least two hours to handle smoldering debris, according to LAFD.