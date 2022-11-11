Watch CBS News
Local News

Small South LA businesses reopen with the help of County funds

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

South LA businesses reopen with County improvement funds
South LA businesses reopen with County improvement funds 02:06

Several South Los Angeles, mostly female, Black-owned businesses celebrated reopenings and upgrades today with the help of County funds designated for small businesses..

Kristine Lazar visited shops along Western Avenue that benefitted from RENOVATE, the County's façade improvement program which allows local small business to reimagine and improve their storefronts.

The County's newly created Department of Economic Opportunity uses federal funds from the American Rescue plan for this program, intending to help post-pandemic with all the struggles businesses had to withstand just to stay in business. 

Today's business owners said they were pleased with the improvements and say the changes are already bringing in more customers

Some of the Western cooridor storefront improvements included the following businesses: 50/50 Juice Lounge, Honeybee Bilingual Children's Center, Jus Kids STEM Academy, and International Reality and Investments. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 5:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.