Small plane crashes outside Compton Airport near park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Crews are responded to a small plane crash near the Compton/Woodley Airport Wednesday morning.

Downey Fire Department and the Compton Fire Department both responded to the scene.

The plane crashed outside the airport near Tragniew Park on W 159th Street around 8 a.m.

The plane sustained some damage in the landing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. There was also a possible fuel leak from the plane after the crash and it is unknown whether the plane was landing or taking off.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update you once more information is received. 

First published on September 20, 2023 / 9:15 AM

