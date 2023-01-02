Small plane makes emergency landing on road in Inland Empire

A single-engine plane with four people on board made an emergency landing on the road Monday.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. when the Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard in the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The California Highway Patrol was on the scene assisting with traffic control.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The FAA and NTSB are investigating why the plane had to make the emergency landing.