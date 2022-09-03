Small aircraft goes down at Brackett Field Airport in La Verne

A small aircraft went down at Brackett Field Airport in La Verne Saturday, according to firefighters.

The La Verne Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 10 a.m.

Firefighters reported minor injuries from the crash, though it is unclear how many people were in the plane at the time.

The airport temporarily closed down to all air traffic during the investigation.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

La Verne Fire is on scene of a small aircraft down at Brackett Field Airport. Minor injuries have been reported and the airport is currently closed to all air traffic.#lavernefiredepartment #lavernefire #lvfd #aircraftcrash pic.twitter.com/JKRgdnBLIN — La Verne Fire Department (@LaVerneFireDept) September 3, 2022

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)