Watch CBS News
Local News

Small aircraft goes down at Brackett Field Airport in La Verne

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A small aircraft went down at Brackett Field Airport in La Verne Saturday, according to firefighters. 

The La Verne Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 10 a.m. 

Firefighters reported minor injuries from the crash, though it is unclear how many people were in the plane at the time. 

The airport temporarily closed down to all air traffic during the investigation. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 12:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.