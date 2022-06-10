Small plane crashes into Oxnard strawberry field, 1 person possibly killed

A small plane has crashed into a strawberry field in Oxnard and burst into flames, according to reports.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. in a field at Del Norte Boulevard and the northbound 101 Freeway. The plane was initially reported to be on fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The scene of the crash is just west of the Camarillo Airport and reportedly left a wide debris field in its wake. Authorities say the plane may have hit a building on the south side of the freeway.

It's not known if the plane was taking off or landing at the airport.

Firefighters from Ventura County and Oxnard are on the scene and say the fire has been put out.

#fields; @vcfd and @OxnardFire firefighters are on scene of a plane crash next to the north bound lanes of 101 in a strawberry field. The resulting fire has been knocked. 101 freeway is open. @VCFD #VCFD pic.twitter.com/50TolL1M6N — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 10, 2022

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.

The 101 Freeway remains open to traffic.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.