Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane crashes on Santa Monica beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Video captures small plane crashing onto beach in Santa Monica
Video captures small plane crashing onto beach in Santa Monica 00:40

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Santa Monica beach, just south of the iconic pier. 

plane-crash-santa-monica.jpg
CBSLA

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were two people trapped in the plane. Crews extricated the passengers but their conditions are currently unknown. Authorities said that one of the passengers suffered a cardiac emergency. 

The plane was found upside down on the shoreline and departed out of Santa Monica Airport.

According to the flight recording, the pilot originally planned to fly to Malibu but began experiencing engine trouble near the Pacific Palisades. 

The pilot attempted to return to Santa Monica Airport but was forced to make an emergency landing on the shoreline near the pier. 

First published on December 22, 2022 / 3:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.