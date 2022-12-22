Small plane crashes on Santa Monica beach

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Santa Monica beach, just south of the iconic pier.

CBSLA

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were two people trapped in the plane. Crews extricated the passengers but their conditions are currently unknown. Authorities said that one of the passengers suffered a cardiac emergency.

The plane was found upside down on the shoreline and departed out of Santa Monica Airport.

According to the flight recording, the pilot originally planned to fly to Malibu but began experiencing engine trouble near the Pacific Palisades.

The pilot attempted to return to Santa Monica Airport but was forced to make an emergency landing on the shoreline near the pier.