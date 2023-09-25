Small plane crashes on San Pedro soccer field

A small plane crashed into a soccer field in San Pedro on Monday afternoon. Two people on board were been transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.

"I looked up and it was about a 30-degree angle coming down," said J.R. Romero, who witnessed the crash. "I just saw a big plane."

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. at 401 W. Westmont Dr.

"The pilot was still in the plane upon LAFD arrival and (was) extricated," said Margaret Stewart, Public Information Officer at

Los Angeles Fire Department.

Air traffic control radio messages were sent by the pilot, who declared an emergency and said: "We have an engine failure. We're coming into land."

A second pilot in a different aircraft who saw the plane also radioed in and said, "I see them. They're on the field. It's a grass field next to the Carson refinery."

The two people were both taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to reports from the scene.

Stewart described the two patients as a man of about 45 years old and a woman around 30.

She added that the flight originated in Torrance.

Supervisor Janice Hahn took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to comment on the incident.

This plane crashed into the Field of Dreams. We have heard that the pilot and a passenger have been transported to the hospital in critical condition. Praying that they both survive and grateful that no one on the ground was injured. https://t.co/JJ1VbPRtLj — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) September 25, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.