Pilot rescued from small plane after it crashed into ocean near Huntington Beach pier

The pilot of a small plane has been rescued after crashing into the ocean near the Huntington Beach pier Friday.

The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. in Huntington Beach near 14th Street. According to the FAA, the single-engine Piper Cub crash was being investigated.

Huntington Beach plane crash at Junior Lifeguards pic.twitter.com/a3UInlkOrJ — Hutch (@rhutch99) July 22, 2022

Video posted to social media showed the plane tugging a banner behind it as it plummeted into the water.

Lifeguards were seen jumping into the ocean to help rescue the male pilot, the only occupant of the plane.

According to CBSLA reporter Michele Gile who was on the scene, the pilot was in a neck brace after the rescue.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

#Breaking: this video from Joanna Ganz shows the pilot in a neck brace after his rescue. His small plane nosedived into the ocean @cbsla #huntingtonbeach #planecrash pic.twitter.com/ozIVdxkkbH — michele gile (@michelegiletv) July 22, 2022