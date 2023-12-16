Watch CBS News
One dead after small plane crashes in Corona neighborhood

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person was killed in a small plane crash in Corona on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire near Palos Verde Drive and Auburndale Street just before noon, and upon arrival discovered that a small plane had crashed in the area, according to a statement from Corona Fire Department. 

Crews extinguished the fire and found one person dead inside of the plane. 

It is not known if there was more than one person in the plane, or what caused the crash. 

Corona Police Department officers were also called to the scene to assist firefighters. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 


First published on December 16, 2023 / 3:03 PM PST

