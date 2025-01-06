Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane crash into backyard of Temple City home near San Gabriel Valley Airport

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A small plane crashes into a home near the San Gabriel Valley Airport
A small plane crashes into a home near the San Gabriel Valley Airport 03:57

A small plane crashed into the backyard of a Temple City home Monday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash took place on the 4900 block of Arden Drive near the San Gabriel Valley Airport around 7:57 a.m. The plane crashed into a single-story family home.

screenshot-2025-01-06-081950.png
A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Temple City. No injuries were reported from the crash.  KCAL News

It Is unclear how many people were in the plane or the home at the time of the crash, the LACFD said.

No injuries were reported. The home was not damaged. 

The cause of the crash is not immediately known. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.