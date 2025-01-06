Small plane crash into backyard of Temple City home near San Gabriel Valley Airport

A small plane crashes into a home near the San Gabriel Valley Airport

A small plane crashed into the backyard of a Temple City home Monday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash took place on the 4900 block of Arden Drive near the San Gabriel Valley Airport around 7:57 a.m. The plane crashed into a single-story family home.

A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Temple City. No injuries were reported from the crash. KCAL News

It Is unclear how many people were in the plane or the home at the time of the crash, the LACFD said.

No injuries were reported. The home was not damaged.

The cause of the crash is not immediately known.