Sliding homes in Rancho Palos Verdes get lifeline from FEMA

The residents of the constantly moving Abalone Cove area of Rancho Palos Verdes have received a $23 million lifeline from the federal government to, hopefully, save their homes for the time being.

The help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency comes after a landslide evacuated 17 homes in the nearby Rolling Hills Estates.

The Portuguese Bend landslide complex, which affects Abalone Cove, has been constantly shifting the land surrounding the homes of people like Gordon Leon since the 1950s.

"Last night we had a mainline break," said Leon. "This happens often. We had four last week."

Leon has been tracking the shifting landscape around his home, gathering evidence of his tilting home with a laser level once a month.

"It's sort of like a slow-motion train wreck," he said.

Leon, who sits on the board of the Abalone Cove Landslide Abatement District, helps maintain 16 wells that pump out about 130,000 gallons of water a day.

These wells help stem the shifting land. The city of Rancho Palos Verdes approved money to reactivate four more city-owned wells, to help after the torrential rain.

City Manager Ara Mihranian said that officials understand the urgency to fix the problem.

"We are seeing sinkholes, cracks in roadways and cracks in people's structures," said Mihranian.

The grant from FEMA will help fund a project to stabilize the Portuguese Bend landslide area.

"So many people will benefit," said Mihranian. "The environment will benefit because it takes away an imminent threat."

The project will hopefully slow the landslide's progress.

"What the experts say is this will slow the landslide," Leon said. "Slowing the landslide means we don't have the fix the cracks as often."