Slew of water warnings, gloomy weather put damper on Memorial Day weekend for beachgoers

By KCAL-News Staff

Despite a slew of water warnings due to high bacteria levels and uncharacteristically gloomy weather, Southern California beaches were still teeming with tourists and locals hoping to soak up every bit of the Memorial Day Weekend.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a water use warning for a number of county beaches, unfortunately perfectly lined up for the ever-busy holiday weekend that traditionally draws thousands of beachgoers. 

Warnings were issued due to "bacterial levels exceeding health standards" and warned people from "swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters."

County health officials issued warnings for: 

  • Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey, 
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica,
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, 
  • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach,
  • Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu,
  • Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, and
  • Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach.

On top of this, the moody weather has persisted in recent weeks, with a marine layer seemingly settling over the Southland throughout the entirety of the month of May. 

Temperatures resting in the mid-60s were found all along the coast, but even so, thousands of people could be seen flooding beaches as they didn't let the weather fully ruin the holiday. 

Though there wasn't much "suns out, guns out" going on this weekend, bundled-up beachgoers still seemed to be enjoying the family time. 

First published on May 28, 2023 / 9:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

