Skateboarder fatally struck by vehicle in Anaheim

A man was killed Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car while riding his skateboard in Anaheim.

The collision occurred at around 8 p.m. in the area near Bellhaven Street and Sunkist Street, after the man reportedly rode his skateboard into the street.

He was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

According to Anaheim police, the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, and they did not believe that either drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Footage from the scene showed heavy front end damage to the vehicle, including a shattered windshield.

As a result of the investigation, officers believed that the surrounding area would be closed for a considerable amount of time.