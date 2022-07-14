Six Flags unveils Wonder Woman Flight of Courage ride; tallest and longest single-rail rollercoaster on planet

Six Flags Magic Mountain set to open new Wonder Woman ride

Six Flags Magic Mountain set to open new Wonder Woman ride

Six Flags Magic Mountain set to open new Wonder Woman ride

Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to unveil its newest attraction, the longest and tallest single-rail rollercoaster in the world: Wonder Woman Flight of Courage.

Located amongst other D.C. Universe related rides at the amusement park's home in Valencia, the Wonder Woman ride stands more than 13-stories high, or 131 feet.

Officially open to the public on Saturday, the park held a brief display Thursday morning for a select few guests who were treated with multiple rides on the Six Flags' 20th coaster.

Park attendees for the grand opening will get to experience the full force of the ride, which covers over 3,300 feet of track. The ride reaches speeds up to 58 miles per hour and lasts for a little over two minutes.

The ride "exemplifies the Super Hero's traits of strength and speed—showcasing the legacy of Wonder Woman herself. As guests enter the ride queue, influenced by Greek architecture and featuring tropical landscaping, they will be immersed in the story of her life and how she obtained her super powers," as detailed by the theme park's website.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

The six-acre D.C. Universe area of Six Flags also houses rides like Teen Titans Turbo Spin and Batman The Ride.