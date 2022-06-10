Six Flags Magic Mountain announces new annual pass program

Six Flags Magic Mountain Friday announced introduced its new Six Flags Annual Pass program.

The new pass program features different pass levels that can be broken down into 12 monthly payments.

The new passes available are:

Annual Thrill Seeker Pass; $140.00 or 12 payments starting at $11.67; Includes admission to Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles and Phoenix (blockout dates apply), plus general parking and special savings on food and merchandise.

Annual Extreme Pass; $195.00 or 12 payments starting at $16.25; Includes admission to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks plus preferred parking, two Junior Passes (valid for guests 42" and under) and special savings on food and merchandise.

Annual Ultimate Pass; $350.00 or 12 payments starting at $29.17; Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks plus front gate parking, two Junior Passes (valid for guests 42" and under), a ten-meal dining plan, and special savings on food and merchandise.



The park also announced its Summer Pass program which is valid through Labor Day Weekend.

Guests can purchase a Summer Pass or a Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles Pass for $99.99.

The theme park also announced an exciting lineup of new events happening throughout the summer including the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest and the opening of WONDER WOMAN™ Flight of Courage, the park's record 20th coaster.

Annual passes are available for purchase at sixflags.com/magicmountain or through the Six Flags App.