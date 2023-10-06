Sister of model found dead in her downtown LA apartment speaks out

Sister of pregnant model found dead in her downtown LA apartment speaks out

It's been nearly a month since someone murdered Maleesa Mooney and her family still has no clue who did it.

Her younger sister Jourdin Pauline said the 31-year-old model was two months pregnant when she was killed.

"It's something that she's always wanted," said Pauline.

This week, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed Mooney's cause of death as "homicidal violence," and that she was violently beaten. Detectives discovered her body inside her high-rise apartment in downtown Los Angeles after conducting a wellness check on Sept. 12.

"Nobody heard her scream, like I am just so confused," said Pauline. "I just need answers. Just something."

Police have continued their investigation but have not released information about a suspect. Pauline believes whoever killed her sister knew the keycode to unlock her apartment.

"It's been 23 days and still no answers, but it's OK," said Pauline. "These people will be found."

Mooney's family plans to bury her in a few days instead of celebrating her 32nd birthday.