Sinkhole opens on southbound 710 Freeway in Pasadena

A small sinkhole opened up on the southbound lanes of the I-710 Freeway in Pasadena on Wednesday, causing a traffic nightmare for commuters.

City of Pasadena

It was not clear when the crater began to appear, but all traffic on the California Boulevard off-ramp was diverted as crews worked to repair the damaged roadway.

"This full ramp closure will be in place until temporary repairs are completed into the overnight hours," according to a release from the city of Pasadena. "Once the temporary repairs are completed, the ramp will be reopened but restricted to a single lane."

Drivers were instead sent to the Del Mar Boulevard off-ramp while repairs continued.

Officials noted that with more rain in the forecast, the repairs could not be completed until April 4.