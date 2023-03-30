Watch CBS News
Sinkhole opens on southbound 710 Freeway in Pasadena

By KCAL-News Staff

A small sinkhole opened up on the southbound lanes of the I-710 Freeway in Pasadena on Wednesday, causing a traffic nightmare for commuters. 

City of Pasadena

It was not clear when the crater began to appear, but all traffic on the California Boulevard off-ramp was diverted as crews worked to repair the damaged roadway. 

"This full ramp closure will be in place until temporary repairs are completed into the overnight hours," according to a release from the city of Pasadena. "Once the temporary repairs are completed, the ramp will be reopened but restricted to a single lane."

Drivers were instead sent to the Del Mar Boulevard off-ramp while repairs continued. 

Officials noted that with more rain in the forecast, the repairs could not be completed until April 4. 

