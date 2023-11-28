"The road caved in": Sinkhole forms in Hacienda Height after water main break

A water main break resulted in a sinkhole in Hacienda Heights and prompted multiple evacuations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Tuesday.

"The road caved in and there was a big sinkhole," said Denzil Merrill, a Hacienda Heights resident. "And then it went down the canyon and took out trees. It ran for probably about two hours."

It was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Edgeridge and Tamarix Drives. Mounds of mud had to be cleaned up by crews.

An unspecified number of people were asked to leave their residences, with no reported injuries, LASD said.

As of Tuesday morning, the water main break was contained, and the Los Angeles County Public Works was addressing the harm. The Los Angeles County Fire Department also attended the incident.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)