Single-vehicle collision prompts temporary closure of Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood

Wilshire Boulevard experienced a brief closure Friday morning after a vehicle collided with a pole in Westwood.

Both Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on scene at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Selby Avenue in the Wilshire Corridor area.

Firefighters reportedly required the use of hydraulic-powered rescue tools to extricate the vehicle's lone occupant.

Lanes were expected to be reopened as soon as crews were able to remove the damaged vehicle from the roadway.

It was unclear whether the person was taken to a hospital for injuries.

The cause of the collision was also not immediately known.