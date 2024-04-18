Simi Valley man accused of robbing and abusing his 85-year-old grandfather

Simi Valley police arrested a 20-year-old on Thursday for allegedly robbing and abusing his grandfather earlier this week.

It happened on Wednesday when suspect Kaden Gonzaga attacked and robbed his 85-year-old grandfather at their home in the 1700 block of First Street, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers tried to contact Gonzaga when they arrived but he refused to leave. On Thursday, officers returned to the home with an arrest warrant for robbery and elder abuse.

Gonzaga still refused to surrender to officers, forcing police to break into the home. They found the 20-year-old in a bedroom, defiantly refusing to comply with investigators.

He also threatened to use violence against officers, according to Simi Valley PD. Police fired two less-lethal rubber rounds at Gonzaga. However, he continued to resist until officers released their K-9.

He finally surrendered after suffering minor injuries. No officers were injured.

His wounds were treated at a local hospital before he was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility for robbery, elder abuse, and obstructing a peace officer.