Watch CBS News
Local News

Silver Alert issued for 93-year-old woman last seen in San Pedro

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 93-year-old woman who was last seen in San Pedro, prompting a Silver Alert. 

missing-person-soledad-garcia.jpg
(credit: LAPD)

Soledad Garcia was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday near the 3600 block of Barbara Street, according to the LAPD. 

Garcia has Alzheimer's disease and police say her family is very concerned. 

Garcia is 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was seen last in a gray sweater and blue sweatpants. 

Anyone with more information as to her whereabouts was asked to call the Harbor Community Police Station at (310) 726-7700.  

First published on February 25, 2024 / 7:58 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.