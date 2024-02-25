Silver Alert issued for 93-year-old woman last seen in San Pedro

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 93-year-old woman who was last seen in San Pedro, prompting a Silver Alert.

(credit: LAPD)

Soledad Garcia was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday near the 3600 block of Barbara Street, according to the LAPD.

Garcia has Alzheimer's disease and police say her family is very concerned.

Garcia is 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was seen last in a gray sweater and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with more information as to her whereabouts was asked to call the Harbor Community Police Station at (310) 726-7700.