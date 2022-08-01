Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man missing from Cerritos

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Aug. 1 AM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Aug. 1 AM Edition) 01:46

Authorities sought the public's help Monday in locating a 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Cerritos, prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a Silver Alert.

James Carroll Cox

James Carroll Cox was last seen on Sunday around 1 p.m. on Martha Avenue near Briarwood Street, according to the CHP. He was believed to be walking.

Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said he was last heard from at 3:30 p.m. at Don Knabe Community Regional Park at 19700 Bloomfield Avenue.

Cox is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 120 pounds. He has white hair and a mustache, blue eyes, and a scar on his left forearm.

Cox was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone who sees Cox was asked to call 911.

A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person goes missing and is determined to be at risk to aid in their swift recovery.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 11:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.