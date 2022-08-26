Sigalert issued for southbound I-5 in Lincoln Heights after big rig catches fire

A Sigalert was issued in Lincoln Heights early Friday morning when a semi truck burst into flames after being involved in a collision on the I-5 Freeway.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash was first reported at around 2:15 a.m., after a Vallarta Supermarkets semi truck was involved in a crash as it traveled along the southbound lanes of I-5 near the Mission Road off-ramp.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the trailer section of the big rig fully engulfed in flames. After the flames had been extinguished, the truck itself was said to be intact and drivable.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known.

CHP officers expected the Sigalert to last for the No. 3 and No. 4 lanes until 8 a.m. as they worked to clear the scene.

