Sigalert issued for southbound 710 Freeway after massive cement block falls off big rig
A Sigalert has been issued for all lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway due to an overturned big rig that dropped a cement block off it's trailer in Monterey Park.
According to California Highway Patrol, the cement block weighs around 46,000 pounds, and crews are waiting for a heavy duty tow truck to arrive and pick up the block, which is obstructing traffic.
The Sigalert also caused closure of the westbound I-10 Freeway and SB I-710 connector and the Valley Boulevard onramp.
No injuries were reported.
With Sky9 over the scene, traffic could be seen extending back for miles as they waited for crews to clear the roadway.
