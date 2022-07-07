Sigalert issued for Eastbound 91 Freeway following fatal motorcycle-involved collision in Riverside

A fatal motor-cycle involved collision prompted an hours-long closure of the 91 Freeway in Riverside Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported just after 4:45 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of the 91 near Magnolia Avenue. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identification was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators were working to determine if the rider hit something in the road and lost control of the bike or if any other vehicles were involved.

Just around 15 minutes after arriving on scene, California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the EB 91, diverting traffic off of the freeway at Pierce Street.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area and expect delays.