Sigalert issued for all lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard after car collides with power pole

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Topanga Canyon Boulevard closed for hours after car collides with power pole
Topanga Canyon Boulevard closed for hours after car collides with power pole 00:15

Authorities issued a Sigalert for all lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard early Friday morning after a car collided with a power pole. 

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the road north of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were closed just before 1 a.m. due to the collision, though the crash occurred at around 9:50 p.m. Thursday evening. 

As crews worked to repair the damaged power pole, they were tentatively expected to reopen the road to all through traffic at 7 a.m.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and seek other routes.

No injuries were reported in the incident and no arrests were made, according to CHP.

