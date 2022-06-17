Sigalert issued for all lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard after car collides with power pole

Topanga Canyon Boulevard closed for hours after car collides with power pole

Authorities issued a Sigalert for all lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard early Friday morning after a car collided with a power pole.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the road north of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were closed just before 1 a.m. due to the collision, though the crash occurred at around 9:50 p.m. Thursday evening.

As crews worked to repair the damaged power pole, they were tentatively expected to reopen the road to all through traffic at 7 a.m.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and seek other routes.

No injuries were reported in the incident and no arrests were made, according to CHP.