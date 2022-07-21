7 injured in shuttle bus crash at LAX

A shuttle bus with almost two dozen people on board was involved in a crash at LAX, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported at about 12:21 p.m. on the airport's lower level. LAFD officials say there were 23 people on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Two people were taken to hospitals in serious condition, along with seven others with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

No one on the ground was injured, Stewart said, and there was no entrapment or fire hazard on the bus due to the collision.

Video from Sky 9 showed dozens of passengers sitting along a construction area fence alongside the disabled bus with their luggage. The front of the bus appeared to have hit a pole in a tightly curved section of the roadway.

LAX officials tweeted that drivers should avoid using the lower level due to traffic slowed by the crash scene.

Due to a vehicle accident on the lower level of the central terminal area traffic may be slower. Please consider using the upper level during the response to the traffic accident. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 21, 2022

It's not clear what agency was the operator of the shuttle bus.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.