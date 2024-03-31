Showers with chance of thunderstorms possible as system moves through SoCal

Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms continued into Sunday as a storm system moved through Southern California, with highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

The low pressure system was moving through the region. bringing with it intermittent rain on Easter. The system, however, was still a couple hundred miles west of the Southland as of 7 a.m. and was expected to continue to move into the southeast towards Baja California.

The storm system "came in two phases. We had it yesterday, and now this is the second phase, and that's because the center of the system hasn't even made its way to its final destination," reported KCAL9's Meteorologist Amber Lee.

Moderate rainfall was being seen in the Santa Clarita Valley, Moorpark, Simi Valley, and San Fernando. Areas like Sierra Madre, Glendora, Downey, and El Monte also experienced moderate showers by morning.

"We could see a little less of the showery activity than what we first thought, but it is still going to be there. It is still going to be on again, off again. We will probably have a little bit of a longer break in between some of the scattered showers once we head toward the afternoon," said Lee.

Mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms is expected through the evening, until after midnight, with lows around 50.

"During this time, with these isolated thunderstorms, we could see strong wind, but hail, and heavy downpours in a short amount of time and possible flooding. There is a remote risk of a tornado. You can't rule that out at all because there is so much unstable air," said Lee.

The snow levels were 4500-5500 feet with a winter weather warning in effect for many of the mountain communities.

The storm is also impacting visibility along the Cajon Pass where there is rain with very cold temperatures and wind. Drivers are advised to use chains in the area and stay off the road in these conditions, if possible.

On Monday, it is expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-60s and around 70s. By Thursday, a chance of rain returns with lows in the mid to upper 40s.