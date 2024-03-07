Watch CBS News
Shots fired near Chatsworth High School prompts lockdown

By Amy Maetzold

Chatsworth High School was briefly placed on lockdown after gunshots were reported near campus Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. in 10000 block of Lurline Avenue after getting reports of an argument happening in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Authorities said a gun was fired during the fight, but no one was hit.  

One man was injured during the fight and the other was taken into custody.

Both men are in their 20s and there was no indication the incident was related with the school. 

The campus was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident and was lifted around 10 a.m.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 12:34 PM PST

