Watch CBS News
U.S.

Shopping small: Consumers say they'll spend more locally this year

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS News

Shopping small: Consumers say they'll spend more locally this year
Shopping small: Consumers say they'll spend more locally this year 00:51

With historic inflation, ongoing supply-chain issues and recession fears, shoppers this year are looking to buy local.

A recent QuickBooks survey found 80 percent of small businesses say this holiday season is more important to their overall financial picture than it was last year.

This year nearly 60 percent of Americans say they will shop Small Business Saturday -- more than the number of people who plan to shop on Black Friday -- according to a recent survey by Bankrate.com.

Economists say it means more holiday shoppers are warming up to the idea of investing in their local economy, as buying local is a great way to support entrepreneurs recovering from the lingering effects of the pandemic.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, when you support a local business, your spending benefits your city and neighborhood through sales tax, which is used to support public schools, parks, roads, and funds public service workers like police and firefighters.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 8:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.