Gunman shot, killed by police after opening fire inside Indiana Walmart, authorities say

The scene outside a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana late on Jan. 19, 2023 after a shooting inside. WEVV-TV

At least one person was wounded when a male suspect opened fire in a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, Thursday night, authorities said. The suspect was shot and killed by officers, police said.

The incident was reported a little after 10 p.m. local time.

"Active shooter inside Walmart West," Evansville police tweeted, advising the public to "avoid the area."

At least one victim was hospitalized, Evansville police Sgt. Anne Gray told reporters in a briefing late Thursday night. His or her condition wasn't known.

"At this time we don't know how many other people he shot at, as far as any other people inside the store," Gray said. "We're still trying to gather that information."

Gray said the suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with police.

"There was multiple times that he was actually shooting at officers before they actually were able to shoot him," Gray said.

Gray said he didn't know if the suspect was an employee of the store or whether the shooting was random or targeted. His name and age weren't immediately released.

Gray was also unsure of the type of gun the suspect used.

Walmart issued a statement saying, "The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store, and our hearts are with our associate at this time. As we learn more, we'll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy."

On Nov. 23, a manager at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, opened fire inside the store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.