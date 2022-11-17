Watch CBS News
Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman

Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place as deputies search for suspects who fled the scene of a reported shooting. CBSLA

A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept.

Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.

Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.

One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.

