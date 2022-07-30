Shooting on 105 Freeway in Willowbrook leaves 2 injured, shuts down traffic

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a car-to-car shooting that took place on the westbound side of the 105 Freeway Friday just after 6 p.m.

At least two people were shot, and one victim was seen by witnesses staggering out of its vehicle following the shooting.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

CHP issued a sigalert while it's investigating the shooting. As a result, traffic on the westbound side of the 105 has been brought to a standstill from the 710 Freeway to Central Avenue.

Witnesses said they heard 5-6 gunshots fired and then the victim's car crashed into a center divider.

The suspect is still at large and there is no information on it.