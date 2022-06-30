Shooting leaves one man dead in Wilmington
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Wilmington Wednesday evening.
The shooting was said to have taken place just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of W. CT Street and Bay View Avenue.
When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived, they found one man, reportedly in his 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was no suspect information immediately available.
