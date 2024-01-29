Watch CBS News
Local News

Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Whittier

By Amanda Starrantino

/ KCAL News

One dead after shooting in Whittier; investigation underway
One dead after shooting in Whittier; investigation underway 01:37

A man was killed in a late night shooting in an unincorporated part of Whittier on Sunday. 

The scene unfolded at around 10 p.m. near the Amigo Park in the 5700 block of Esperanza Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived to find a man, since identified as 22-year-old Montebello man Fernando Dominguez, dead at the scene after being shot in the torso.

They were unable to provide information on a suspect in the shooting, but do believe that the incident is gang-related.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.

Amanda Starrantino
amanda-starrantino-bio-1.jpg

Amanda Starrantino joined KPIX 5 in October 2021. She is the co-anchor of CBS Bay Area's morning and noon newscasts.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 1:42 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.