Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Whittier

One dead after shooting in Whittier; investigation underway

One dead after shooting in Whittier; investigation underway

One dead after shooting in Whittier; investigation underway

A man was killed in a late night shooting in an unincorporated part of Whittier on Sunday.

The scene unfolded at around 10 p.m. near the Amigo Park in the 5700 block of Esperanza Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find a man, since identified as 22-year-old Montebello man Fernando Dominguez, dead at the scene after being shot in the torso.

They were unable to provide information on a suspect in the shooting, but do believe that the incident is gang-related.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.