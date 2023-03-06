Shooting involving Long Beach Police Department officer occurs

Long Beach police responded to a call about a stabbing in progress, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, the department said Sunday night.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach. Officers with the LBPD said when they arrived they discovered two men -- a suspect and a victim. During the encounter, a shooting occurred.

The Long Beach Fire Department arrived at the scene and transported the stabbing victim to a local hospital. He is in critical condition. The stabbing suspect was also transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting did not sustain any injuries.

Homicide detectives were notified and are currently responding to the scene to investigate the incident further.