Shooting involving LAPD officers in Reseda leaves 1 hospitalized

One person was in the hospital after a shooting involving the Los Angeles Police Department in Reseda Thursday.

The shooting occurred near the 7900 block of Reseda Boulevard in Reseda, according to the LAPD. The incident initially started as a call for service around 3:30 a.m., officers said. The scene as of 7:31 a.m. was still active with a police barricade.

The person shot was taken to the hospital in grave condition. No officers were injured.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)