Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting involving LAPD officers in Reseda leaves 1 hospitalized

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One person was in the hospital after a shooting involving the Los Angeles Police Department in Reseda Thursday.

The shooting occurred near the 7900 block of Reseda Boulevard in Reseda, according to the LAPD. The incident initially started as a call for service around 3:30 a.m., officers said. The scene as of 7:31 a.m. was still active with a police barricade. 

The person shot was taken to the hospital in grave condition. No officers were injured. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 7:27 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.