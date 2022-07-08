Shooting investigation underway near Pico and Sawtelle Boulevards

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Pico and Sawtelle Boulevards, under the 405 Freeway.

When police arrived, a call for help by an officer was put out. Officials with LAPD have confirmed that an officer shot a person, though the circumstances leading up to the incident are currently unclear.

The person shot was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.