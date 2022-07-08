Watch CBS News
Shooting investigation underway near Pico and Sawtelle Boulevards

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Shooting investigation underway in west Los Angeles
Shooting investigation underway in west Los Angeles 00:52

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Pico and Sawtelle Boulevards, under the 405 Freeway. 

When police arrived, a call for help by an officer was put out. Officials with LAPD have confirmed that an officer shot a person, though the circumstances leading up to the incident are currently unclear. 

The person shot was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 5:35 PM

