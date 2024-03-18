Police investigate deadly shooting in South LA

A shooting investigation was underway in South Los Angeles Monday morning after a person was discovered inside a truck with a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Officers said they arrived at Florence Ave. and Broadway to find a man in a parked white truck right outside a Jack-in-the-Box who had been shot. Police blocked off the intersection during the investigation.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, LAPD said.

The motive of the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released.

