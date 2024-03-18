Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate deadly shooting in South LA

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Shooting investigation underway in South LA
Shooting investigation underway in South LA 00:37

A shooting investigation was underway in South Los Angeles Monday morning after a person was discovered inside a truck with a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Officers said they arrived at Florence Ave. and Broadway to find a man in a parked white truck right outside a Jack-in-the-Box who had been shot. Police blocked off the intersection during the investigation. 

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, LAPD said.

The motive of the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 6:18 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.